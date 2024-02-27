Woman Remanded In Kirikiri Prison For Assaulting Police Officer In Lagos (Video)

A 26-year-old lady, Omorogbe Jennifer Soni, has been remanded in the Kirikiri Female Correctional Centre for assaulting an officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

Her remand follows her arrangement by the Lagos State Police Command after she was caught on camera assaulting a police officer in Ajah on February 21, 2024.

According to information made available on Tuesday by the Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, Soni was arraigned on February 22, 2024, and subsequently remanded in prison till the next hearing on March 27, 2024.

The Lagos State Police Command advises Lagosians to remain law-abiding in their day-to-day activities with all and sundry, as anyone found guilty of violating the law would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

‘We Did Not Seal Lagos NLC Secretariat’ – Police

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has debunked claims that it sealed the Lagos State office of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the lead-up to the union’s protest on Monday.

Debunking the claim, spokesperson of the Lagos police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, detailed that the state commissioner of police, Adegoke Fayoade, only visited the union’s secretariat to address protesters.

Naija News reports that Hundeyin was reacting to the rumour and giving reasons for heightened security upgrades in hotspots around Lagos on Monday.

According to Hundeyin, who spoke with newsmen, the police showed up early at the NLC secretariat and other gathering places to make sure the strike organizers had enough security and to stop thugs from taking over their demonstration.