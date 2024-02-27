Photos: NLC Protesters Flood National Assembly

A group of protesters, guided by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has surrounded the National Assembly Complex in Abuja to express their grievances over the mounting economic hardships and the upward spiral of living costs.

Protesters were seen carrying different placards that decried the state of the nation’s economy.

Naija News recalls the NLC had declared Tuesday 27th, and Wednesday 28th for nationwide protest to call the government’s attention to the suffering of Nigerians occasioned by the implementation of the fuel subsidy removal policy and floating of the naira.

Despite a last-minute meeting with the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) vowed to continue with the proposed nationwide protest holding today (Tuesday).

Speaking to journalists after the closed-door meeting, the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, maintained that the protest would go on as planned.

He, however, urged the security agents to protect the protesters.

The NLC president added that their list of demands would be submitted to the National Assembly today.

Protesters gathered at the White House entrance, chanting “hunger dey,” a pidgin English term that means “there is hunger.”