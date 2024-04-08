Why Petrol Price Is Not N1500 Per Litre – NLC

Advertisement

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that Nigerians are not buying a litre of petrol at N1,500 because of the resolute stand of the Congress.

The NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs, Comrade Benson Upah opined that government has been careful about increasing the fuel price because of the strong character of the NLC president, Joe Ajaero.

Upah stated this during an interview with Vanguard.

According to him, Ajaero leadership is responsible for the wage award of N35,000 from the government.

He insisted that the NLC is committed to ensuring that the next national minimum wage will be an amount that would take workers home.

Upah said: “So the most important thing is that he is insisting that the minimum wage conversation be consummated within the appropriate timeframe.

“I also want to tell you: but for the resolute stand of NLC under Ajaero, Nigeria should have been paying a much higher tariff for petrol, by now, it wouldn’t have been N700 or N800. I tell you we would have been paying N1,500.

“But the government is being careful about crossing the threshold. It knows that if it does NLC will mobilize to the streets, NLC will mobilize the citizenry against it. So because of this, we are stuck where we are at six hundred and something naira and N700.”