Oronsaye Report: Full List Of Federal Agencies To Be Relocated, Subsumed

President Bola Tinubu has approved the relocation and subsumption of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the federal government based on the implementation of the Stanley Oronsaye report.

Naija News reports that the decision to implement the Oronsaye report was made public after Monday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was chaired by President Tinubu.

The Orosanya report recommended, among other things, discontinuing government funding of professional bodies and councils to free funds for capital projects.

It established that there are 541 Federal Government parastatals, commissions and agencies (statutory and non-statutory) and recommended that 263 of the statutory agencies should be reduced to 161, while 38 agencies should be abolished and 52 should be merged.

The panel also recommended that 14 of the agencies should revert to departments in ministries to pave the way for a leaner government.

Below are government agencies set to be subsumed and relocated.

AGENCIES TO BE SUBSUMED

1. Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM) to be subsumed as a department under the Bureau for Public Service Reforms (BPSR).

2. Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) to be subsumed to function as a department under the National Boundary Commission (NBC).

3. National Salaries, Income and Wages Commissioned (NSIWC) to be subsumed into the Revenue Mobilization & Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMAFC).

4. Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution to be subsumed under the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA)

5. Public Complaints Commission (PCC) to be subsumed under the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

6. Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis (NITR) will be subsumed into the Institute of Veterinary Research (VOM).

7. Nigerian Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA) to be subsumed under the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

(NIPRD).

8. National Intelligence Agency Pension Commission will be subsumed under the administration of the Nigerian Pension Commission (PenCom).

9. The Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) will be subsumed as a Department in the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.

AGENCIES TO BE RELOCATED

1. Niger Delta Powerholding Company (NDHC) to be relocated to the Ministry of Power.

2. National Agricultural Land Development Agency [NALDA] will be relocated to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

3. National Blood Service Commission to be converted into an Agency and relocated to the Federal Ministry of Health.

4. Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to be converted into an Agency and transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.