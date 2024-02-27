Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 27th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 27th February 2024.

The PUNCH: TWELVE years after it received the Stephen Oronsaye Report, the Federal Government, on Monday, approved the implementation of some of its recommendations to reduce the cost of governance. Consequently, 29 government agencies will be merged even as eight parastatals will be subsumed into eight other agencies.

Vanguard: Protests yesterday , grounded parts of Edo, Lagos, Osun and other states of the country as citizens kicked against economic hardship and called on President Bola Tinubu to address the problem of hunger in Nigeria.

The Nation: Many federal agencies, departments and commissions are either to be scrapped or merged to reduce the cost of governance, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris said yesterday. He said the reorganisation followed the directive on the implementation of the Oronsaye Report by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu within three months.

Daily Trust: Ahead of today’s nationwide protests spearheaded by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against the hardship in the land, demonstrations were held yesterday in Lagos, Osun and Edo States against the cost of living crisis. The NLC had insisted on the two-day mass protest, commencing today, despite the warnings by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi. The latter had cautioned that the planned mass protest was in contempt of court.

