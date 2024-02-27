Nigerian Army Rewards 10 Soldiers For Exceptional Performance

The Nigerian Army has rewarded ten soldiers for their outstanding contributions in combating banditry and kidnapping across the nation.

Naija News understands that the commendable soldiers consist of an equal number of males and females and were selected from six different divisions of the Nigerian Army in the South West region.

The soldiers honoured are Ojo Benjamin, Yunisia Dorcas, Attah Patience, Aminu Salihu, Taiwo Rashidat, Ibrahim Ibrahim, Adayami John, Alabi Helen, Ekemode Musa, and Agbe Mary.

The prestigious awards were presented to the soldiers by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, during the Nigerian Army Combat Service Support Corps and Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management (NACOLM) end-of-the-year 2023 West African Social Activities (WASA) event, which took place in Lagos.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General Mohammed Usman, conveyed the message from the army chief, urging the Nigerian Army troops to maintain their diligence and uphold their constitutional duties in safeguarding the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of transforming the demonstrated synergy during challenging times into productive and proficient delivery of combat service support on the battlefield.