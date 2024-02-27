Immature Grandstanding: Presidency Knocks Oseni Rufai Over Comment On Tinubu’s Implementation Of Oronsaye Report

A presidential media aide, Dada Olusegun, has knocked media personality Oseni Rufai, over his comment on the decision of President Bola Tinubu to implement the Steve Oronsaye report.

Naija News reports President Tinubu, on Monday, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, disclosed plans to implement the Oronsaye report on civil service reforms as part of efforts to cut down on the cost of governance.

The committee submitted an 800-page report on April 16, 2012, in which it uncovered a high level of competition among several overlapping agencies, which not only created ill feelings among government agencies but also brought about unnecessary wastage in expenditure.

It also recommended, among other things, the discontinuation of government funding of professional bodies and councils to free funds for capital projects.

The Oronsaye report established that there are 541 Federal Government parastatals, commissions and agencies (statutory and non-statutory) and recommended that 263 of the statutory agencies should be reduced to 161, while 38 agencies should be abolished and 52 should be merged

The panel also recommended that 14 of the agencies should revert to departments in ministries.

Amidst several reactions trailing the decision of the President, Rufai took to his account on the X platform to question the move, saying the government should give an update on the alleged case of financial mismanagement levelled against the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu.

“Before telling us about Oronsaye report, the government should give more details on the humanitarian minister’s case,” he wrote on Tuesday.

However, in a quick response, Olusegun described Rufai as an “immature grandstanding and goalpost shifting expert.”