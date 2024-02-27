Forum Organise One-Day Prayer For Tinubu

The South West Prayers Support for Tinubu and the All Christian Leaders/Ministers Forum are joining forces to stage a one-day prayer gathering, intended to bolster the governance of President Bola Tinubu towards success.

The Chapel of Christ the Light in Alausa, Ikeja, hosts today’s event, themed ‘Let God arise and peace reign in Nigeria’, put together by members from Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Osun states.

The group, consisting of Christians, has called on citizens of all faiths to take a moment today to pray to God for peace, unity, and progress.

In a statement, National Coordinator Rev. Sam Ogedengbe mentioned that the group has chosen prayer as the solution to the nation’s challenges, citing the efficacy of prayer and emphasizing that believers and children of God are convinced that prayer is what the country and President need to succeed.

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organization, the National Unity Forum (NUF), conducted intercessory prayers in Abuja for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, state governors, and other authorities, focusing particularly on INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmud Yakubu and the success of future elections.

The forum’s National Coordinator, Comrade Godwin Meliga, highlighted the crucial role of the INEC Chairman in democracy’s growth and chose prayer over civil unrest as a response to the country’s challenges.

The group has designated February 25th as National Intercession Day, calling on all Nigerians to pray for peace, unity, and progress annually, regardless of faith.