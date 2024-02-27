Economic Hardship: ‘This Is Renewed Poverty, Not Hope’ – Ozekhome Tackles Tinubu

Prominent Nigerian lawyer, Mike Ozekhome has compared the country’s present economic situation under President Bola Tinubu’s administration to “renewed poverty.”

The assertion was made by Ozekhome, who bemoaned that things have never been this terrible, during an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that he said that poverty in Nigeria is at an unprecedented level at the moment.

He said, “This is not renewed hope but renewed poverty, though we have been having poverty before but it’s now renewed on a higher scale.

“Going back to the drawing board, this government should try to rethink outside the box, bring about new innovations.

“Look at what is going on in Argentina and other countries, this government should not think that the mere removal of subsidy was a magical wand we were looking for, I knew it would not work.

“Hunger does not have colour, a hungry man is an angry man and that is why these continued demonstrations are coming up from Ibadan to Osogbo; from Kano to Owerri, and you are saying these are sponsored?

“When the house is on fire, the blind will know because they will fill it; the lame will know because he will hear about it, the dumb will know because they will feel the heat. Let’s not pretend it has never been this bad.”

His statement coincides with widespread demonstrations against the worsening economic condition following the Tinubu-led government’s decision to end fuel subsidy and unify the nation’s foreign exchange market.