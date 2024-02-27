‘Civil Servants Will Lose Their Jobs’ – Reactions Trail Tinubu Moves To Scrap, Merge Federal Agencies

Some Nigerians, including the former senator representing the Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, have expressed mixed reactions over the decision of President Bola Tinubu to scrap and merge some federal agencies based on the implementation of the Steve Oronsaye report.

Naija News reports that the decision to implement the Oronsaye report was made public after Monday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was chaired by President Tinubu.

The Oronsaye report recommended, among other things, discontinuing government funding of some professional bodies and councils to free funds for capital projects.

However, some Nigerians argued that both former President Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari ordered the implementation of the Oronsaye report, which still did not affect the cost of governance.

@shehusani wrote: “The Oronsaye report has gathered dust for over a decade. Its commendable that now it shall see the light of the day.This is a significant step towards cutting the cost of Governance and harmonising federal MDAs.But care should be taken in that aspect where thousands of Federal Civil servants will lose their jobs.”

@ruffydfire wrote: “If the President is really ready to work OO, He should cut the Ministries first. Reduce the side to about 20Ministers. Then I know he is really serious. The President increased the size of cabinet so high after afterwards he remembers Oronsaye report. The same govt that told people the committee for wage review to start first with 500m is now trying to cut the cost of governance with Oronsaye report”

@UtomiPat wrote: “From trimming the cabinet we could go to the convoys and the size of cars we can buy for official use. Oronsaye Report is a good starting point.”

@n6oflife6 wrote: “You increase number of Ministries & Ministers. Less than 5 months your youngest Female StarGirl minister was caught for Stealing Billions. Now yu want to Implement Oronsaye Report that says reduce number of Ministries. 🤔 Either Una don Chop finish or You Dey Jonz Us, or Both”

@Omojuwa wrote: “If dem tell you say Oronsaye report don swallow your papa job as minister or DG, you go still love Nigeria and sing the national anthem as passionately as you sang it when he was inaugurated?”

@toluogunlesi wrote: “I think the real battlefield/playing-ground for the (long overdue) implementation of the Oronsaye Report is at the National Assembly, which is needed to repeal and/or amend the Establishment Acts of the various Federal agencies that will be affected (ie scrapped or merged).”

@RealQueenBee__ wrote: “You want to merge agencies but you created more ministries, more ministers, bloated expenditures. A confused person running a country. Olodoo…”

@GracedUp1 wrote: “Every successive Government has ordered this implementation, but all audio.Jonathan.,Buhari and now Tinubu . Don’t jubilate until you see it being implemented. By the way , why didn’t he start from ministerial appointments? All the Minister of State are not necessary”