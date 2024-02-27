Bwala Reacts As Tinubu Directs Merger, Scrap Of Federal Agencies

A former spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has commended President Bola Tinubu for directing the full implementation of the Stephen Orosanye report.

Naija News reports that the decision to implement the Oronsaye report was taken on Monday at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the State House, Abuja.

The report established that there are 541 Federal Government parastatals, commissions and agencies (statutory and non-statutory) and recommended that 263 of the statutory agencies should be reduced to 161, while 38 agencies should be abolished and 52 should be merged.

It, therefore, recommended the discontinuing of government funding of professional bodies and councils to free funds for capital projects, among other things.

The report also recommended that 14 of the agencies should revert to departments in ministries to pave the way for a leaner government.

In a tweet on his official X handle, Bwala hailed the president for summoning the courage to implement the report, which his predecessor had failed to do.

The lawyer described Tinubu as a listening, proactive and visionary president, adding that his reforms would put Nigeria on the map of global powers.

He wrote: “This president @officialABAT is not only a listening President but a proactive and visionary one. By adopting and approving the full implementation of Oronsaye’s report with dateline and timelines, he is committed to cutting the cost of governance.

“He is doing what others dream of but couldn’t summon the courage to embark upon them, because of the fear of failure or backlash.

“His reform plans will put Nigeria on the map of global powers with time.”