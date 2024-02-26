Your Blunders Will End Up Harming Your Leadership Reputation – Former Minister Warns Akpabio

An elder statesman and former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Nduese Essien has warned the senate president, Godswill Akpabio to cease from making unverified reports on national issues.

He noted that the rebuttal by Governor Seyi Makinde against the claim that the Federal Government doled out N30 billion to state governors, to mitigate inflation and food prices in their states, was embarrassing.

The elder statesman said this in an open letter to Akpabio titled ‘My Dear Senate President, Modesty Is a Virtue to Embrace.’

He argued that as the third citizen of the country Akpabio has to cross-check information before making it public in order not to dent his reputation.

He said, “In a televised plenary session last Tuesday, you told Nigerians that you had received an unverified report about the purported allocation of N30 billion to each governor of the Federation by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to mitigate inflation and food prices in their states.

“Before making such a public statement, you as the leader of the Nigerian legislature and one of the highest-ranking officials in the current administration should have thoroughly verified such a claim.

“The subsequent rebuttal of this claim by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and the loud silence from All Progressives Congress (APC) governors suggest you did not double-check the information before giving it the public.

“This serious error, along with previous blunders, harms your leadership reputation.

“I urge you to stop making hasty and unfounded claims that could inflame tensions or damage the government and the institution you represent. It is important to apply caution when we speak as leaders.”