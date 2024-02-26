Woman Arrested After Allegedly Putting Up 5-Year-Old Son For Sale In Port Harcourt Market

The Rivers State Police Command has said it is investigating an alleged attempt by a woman to sell her five-year-old son in Port Harcourt.

Naija News understands that the woman, identified as Onyiye, took the boy to a popular market in Bishop Okoye Street in the Mile 3 axis of Port Harcourt on Saturday.

However, she was confronted by some traders who later discovered her true intentions.

The lady, however, disclosed that she decided to sell her son due to hardship.

The traders who doubted if the child was hers subsequently took the woman to the police station to report the matter, leading to the latter’s arrest.

One of the traders who spoke under the condition of anonymity told Punch that, “The way I see the woman I don’t think she is woman normal because of how she was acting.”

When contacted on Monday, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying the matter is being investigated.

She stated, “The woman was brought to the station by some persons who alleged she came to the market to sell her child.

“We are investigating the matter to ascertain the veracity of the eyewitness’ claims. Meanwhile, the woman is still with the police.”