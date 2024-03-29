Port Harcourt-Aba Train Service To Begin Operation In April – FG

Advertisement

The Federal Government has announced a postponement in the commencement of train services on the crucial Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail line, now rescheduled to begin in April.

Naija News reports that this delay marks a shift from the originally planned launch at the end of March, signalling a temporary setback in the execution of one of the key infrastructural projects under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Minister for Transportation, Saidu Alkali, disclosed the revised schedule during an inspection visit to the site in Port Harcourt on Friday.

According to Alkali, the delay was necessitated by unforeseen challenges encountered by the contractors responsible for the project’s execution.

Despite expressing dissatisfaction with missing the initial deadline, the Minister conveyed confidence in the project’s progress and the revised timeline for its completion.

“This is the second time I am in Port Harcourt for the inspection of the rail line since I assumed office as the Minister of Transportation,” Alkali said.

He further elaborated on the specific segment from Port Harcourt to Aba, noting that operational commencement is now firmly set for April.

Additional plans are to extend the rail line to Port Harcourt and Onne Ports to facilitate direct rail connections from these critical seaports.

The Minister appealed for public patience and support, reaffirming the government’s steadfastness in delivering on its promises and providing significant relief to the people through improved infrastructure.