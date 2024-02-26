SDP’s Adebayo Tells Nigerians To Brace Up For Four Years Of Tinubu’s Policies

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Adewole Adebayo, has starkly told Nigerians that they must endure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and its “bad” policies for the next four years.

Adebayo shared his perspective during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, amidst discussions on Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

Addressing the nation’s struggles, Adebayo faulted the Tinubu administration’s immediate removal of petrol subsidy, a decision that has been a point of contention since the President’s inauguration.

Contrasting what his approach would have been, Adebayo revealed that, had he been elected, he wouldn’t have hastily done away with the subsidy.

Instead, he would have sought the National Assembly’s support to amend the 2023 Appropriation Act, thus retaining the subsidy for a period.

Speaking about Tinubu’s policies, he said, “These policies are not good, not because of the party that is announcing them but because they are not suitable to us.”

He also said the gains of the policies were lesser than the pains, noting that the Tinubu government should be “less arrogant” to do the right thing to provide succour for suffering Nigerians.

Nigeria is battling rising inflation, forex crisis and economic hardship occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidies and forex reforms.

He added, “People need to understand that you voted for these policies, it’s like the children of Israel who said ‘Moses, lead us out of Egypt’ and when they got to the wilderness they realised it is not a very easy place to be and they started complaining.

“The people of Nigeria voted for these policies, they are not nice policies but until the next election, you are stuck with these policies.”