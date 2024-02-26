‘Please Release Nnamdi Kanu’ – Sunday Igboho Begs Tinubu

Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Igboho, has made a public plea to President Bola Tinubu, urging for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Igboho, in a recent video release, appealed to the Tinubu-led administration to also consider dropping the treasonable charges against Kanu, highlighting the health concerns currently faced by the IPOB leader.

In his address, Igboho emphasized the parallel paths of struggle he shares with Kanu, noting that both are agitators championing the causes of their respective regions – the Southeast for Kanu and the Southwest for Igboho.

He underlined the significance of allowing Kanu to address his deteriorating health condition as a matter of urgency and compassion.

This call to action from Igboho comes at a time when discussions around political detentions and the rights of activists have taken center stage in the national discourse.

By advocating for Kanu’s release, Igboho is not only spotlighting the health and humanitarian concerns surrounding the IPOB leader’s incarceration but is also drawing attention to the broader issues of regional agitation and the quest for self-determination within Nigeria.

Igboho said, “Please release Nnamdi Kanu, stop politics. This guy did not do anything. Today is February 26, 2024.

“Release him, let him go and stay with his family. This guy is just fighting for his people in the South East like me that I am fighting for my people in Yorubaland, release him, let him go. Release Kanu. Please release him.”