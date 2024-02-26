Omirhobo Slams Gowon’s Government Over Inaction On South-Eastern Reconstruction After Biafra Civil War

Human rights lawyer Malcolm Omirhobo criticized retired Military Head of State General Yakubu Gowon’s government, stating that the (3 Rs) Reconciliation, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation policy in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria after the Biafra civil war was merely verbal and not implemented.

Naija News reports that Omirhobo had issued a challenge to the former Military Head of State, demanding evidence of any Federal Government projects undertaken in the South-Eastern region of Nigeria after the Biafra civil war.

Recall that in a press briefing after his meeting with President Bola Tinubu, the former head of the state disclosed the accusations levelled against him regarding the Biafra civil war.

Gowon, who ruled Nigeria between 1966 and 1975, had said, “If I can remember, when I was fighting the war, I was told I was too slow and that probably Nigeria cannot make it and that we should now seek for discussion. Well, did we do it or not? They probably do not know the problem underground, so that is where we are.”

However, in a post shared on his X account on Sunday, Omirhobo reacted to Gowon’s recent remarks regarding the Biafran civil war.

Omirhobo challenged General Gowon to show Federal Government efforts in repairing infrastructure destroyed during the Nigerian/Biafran war and establishing post-war projects in Eastern Nigeria.

He also demanded proof of support provided to Easterners and questioned the effectiveness of the “3 Rs” policy, suggesting it was more talk than action.

Omirhobo said, “I am happy General Gowon is alive when I am making my assertions.

I challenge Gowon to show evidence of Federal Government repair, rehabilitation or replacement of any of the Hospitals, Markets, Schools, Buildings or Roads destroyed by the intentional bombing by the Nigeria Air Force and their Arab mercenaries after the Nigerian /Biafran war.

“I challenge him to show any Federal Government project that his government established in the Eastern part of Nigeria after the war.

I challenge Gowon to show the palliative or financial support that his government gave to the Easterners after the war.

“I need proof of his government’s effort for the Eastern children to catch up with the educational system after missing out for over three years.

I challenge him to show how many Easterners who lost their jobs because of the war were reabsorbed after the war.

“Take It from me, the war ended with Nigeria being the Victor and the Easterners the Vanquished. The (3 Rs) Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation policy of Gowon’s government was by mouth, not deed.”