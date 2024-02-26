Nnamdi Kanu Seeks Bail As FG Appoints Senior Advocate For Prosecution

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has initiated a new plea for bail amidst ongoing legal challenges against the treasonable felony charges brought by the Federal Government.

Kanu’s legal representative, Mr. Alloy Ejimakor, submitted the bail application to Federal High Court in Abuja’s trial Justice Binta Nyako, with the motion dated February 5.

In response to the development, the Federal Government has enlisted the expertise of Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, a distinguished Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), to spearhead the prosecution of Kanu’s case.

Awomolo confirmed his involvement and receipt of Kanu’s latest bail request during court proceedings.

Kanu, initially apprehended by security forces in Lagos on October 14, 2015, has been in detention since his re-arrest on June 29, 2021, following an extraordinary rendition from Kenya.

Despite being granted bail on health grounds by Justice Nyako in April 2017, Kanu fled Nigeria after a military raid on his residence in Umuahia, Abia State, leading to fatalities among his followers.

The pro-Biafra advocate’s legal journey saw a significant turn when the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal ordered his release on October 13, 2022, citing a breach of legal procedures in his forceful extradition.

However, the Federal Government’s dissatisfaction with this ruling led to an appeal to the Supreme Court, which on December 15, 2023, overturned the appellate court’s decision, allowing the trial to proceed.