Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 26th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 26th February 2024.

The PUNCH: The Presidency again on Sunday warned the Nigeria Labour Congress not to embark on its two-day nationwide protest against the rising cost of living in the country. Also, the police warned against disruption of commercial activities during the protest.

Vanguard: A People’s Democratic Party, PDP, leader, Ben Obi, in this interview, discusses the state of the nation and his disappointment at President Bola Tinubu’s nine-month administration, expressing his fears about what may happen. Unlike many who merely criticise, he offers some useful suggestions on how Tinubu can wriggle out of his self-inflicted, multidimensional crises.

The Nation: Political leaders, pan-ethnic organisations and civil society groups yesterday mounted pressure on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to shelve its proposed protest over the rising cost of living. The two-day protest is billed for tomorrow and Wednesday.

Daily Trust: The Qatari Government has rescinded its earlier decision to decline the request of the Nigerian Government to hold a Business and Investment Forum (BIF) when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visits the country in March.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.