NDLEA Seeks School Principals’ Support To Curb Drug Abuse In Niger State

Secondary school principals in Niger state have been urged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Niger State Command, to combat substance misuse among their students.

Naija News reports that the state’s NDLEA commander, Musa Bwalin, made the call on Monday in Minna during a drug misuse sensitization session for secondary school principals.

The program’s objective, according to Bwalin, was to make principals more aware of drug abuse and the risks associated with it.

He said, “As school principals, you are the custodians of our children and we, as parents, are always crying out that children are going wayward.

“So, as agency, we deemed it fit to call you here to understand what drug abuse is about. You are always with our children in school, but some of may not know what drug abuse is all about.”

He said that the agency saw the need to sensitise school principals on drug abuse to enable them to play their roles in ensuring a safer and healthier educational environment.

He maintained that secondary school administration had a significant impact on young people’s behavioural and intellectual development, which is why it is important to educate them about substance misuse.

The state Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Hadiza Mohammed, advised principals to work with the agency’s reactive anti-drug groups in schools to combat the problem of drug abuse among young Nigerians.