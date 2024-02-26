Tinubu Swears In NPC Commissioner, Presides Over FEC

In a significant appointment to the National Population Commission (NPC), President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Olayinka Oladunjoye as a federal commissioner.

The ceremony took place just before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, held at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Oladunjoye, who previously served as the Commissioner of Education and of Commerce and Cooperatives in Lagos State, steps into the role previously held by Mrs. Bimbo Salu-Hudeyin, now appointed to a new position by the Lagos state government.

The oath-taking ceremony officially commenced Oladunjoye’s tenure in the NPC.

The event coincided with this week’s FEC meeting, presided over by President Tinubu.

The meeting saw the attendance of high-ranking officials, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan.

However, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, was notably absent due to a recent fire incident at her residence.

Additionally, seats for the Minister of Labour, Simon Lalong, and the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, remained vacant.

In her new capacity, Commissioner Oladunjoye has pledged to collaborate closely with all stakeholders, emphasizing the use of technology to conduct a more accurate and inclusive data-driven census.

Speaking to the press after her swearing-in, Oladunjoye committed to ensuring that the upcoming census would meet the highest standards of inclusivity and acceptance, leveraging her experience and the latest technological advancements to enhance the NPC’s operations.

This appointment reflects the administration’s focus on enhancing national planning and development through accurate population data, with Oladunjoye’s background in public service poised to bring valuable insights and improvements to the commission’s crucial work.