Edo Guber: ‘I Will Work To Ensure Our Candidate Is Victorious’ – Tony Kabaka Apologizes To APC Leaders

Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leader, Tony Adun, better known as Tony Kabaka, has apologized to the party leaders for leading youths and women to vandalise the party’s secretariat following the outcome of the first primary election on February 17.

Naija News reports that Tony Kabaka had last week led a group to the secretariat that forced their way into the offices, and brought out the furniture, bags of rice and other equipment, vowing to stay at the building for seven days or till the state executive council is dissolved.

Kabaka said that they were protesting over the conduct of the officials at the primary election, which produced three winners, noting that it was apparent that the exco worked against the party.

It would be recalled that the former Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the primary, Governor Hope Uzodimma, announced Dennis Idahosa as the winner, while the returning officer, Stanley Ugboaja, declared Monday Okpebholo as the winner.

Also, Ojo Babatunde, who claimed to represent the returning officers in all the local government, declared Anamero Dekeri the election winner.

With the confusion, the National Working Committee of the party ordered a rerun on February 22 under the Chairmanship of the Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, who replaced Uzodimma as the head of the electoral committee for the election.

However, in a statement on Sunday, Kabaka apologised to the state’s leaders and promised to work with them to ensure that the party’s gubernatorial candidate emerges as the winner in the forthcoming election.

He said, “I, Comrade Tony Kabaka, the state youth leader of the APC, wish to apologise to our leaders, women leaders of our great party and all our youths as regards the conduct of aggrieved APC youths during the party primary, which took place on the February 17 2024.

“The party is supreme, I will work with the party and leaders to ensure that our candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, is victorious and I wish to use this medium to congratulate him on his victory at the just concluded party primary.

“I want to urge all youths to embrace peace and let us all work together to make sure we succeed in the general elections come September 2024, I remain a loyal party man.

“I wish to use this opportunity to appeal to our state chairman, Jarret Tenebe, and state secretary, Lawrence Okah, and other members of the state working committee to lead us to rebuild the party and bring all of us together to ensure our party produce the next governor in the elections.”