Belgian Club Celebrates Alhassan Yusuf As He Hits Century Of Appearances

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Alhassan Yusuf, has now played 100 times for his Belgian club, Royal Antwerp after spending three years at the club.

Alhassan Yusuf started his professional football career at a Nigerian grassroots club, Tiki Taka. He moved to Europe on July 25, 2018, after signing for Swedish club, IFK Göteborg.

Barely three years after joining the Swedish club, Yusuf crossed to Belgium where he joined Royal Antwerp for a transfer fee worth €1 million on July 16, 2021.

Since then, the 23-year-old Nigerian center-midfielder has played 100 games in all competitions in which he scored four goals and provided seven assists for the Belgian Pro League champions.

He has helped the club to win the Belgian league, and the Belgian Cup in 2023, alongside Belgian Super Cup in 2024.

Alhassan Yusuf who was a late invitee to the Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2023 AFCON which Nigeria lost to the hosts, Ivory Coast, in the final on February 11, 2024, made his century of appearances for the Belgian side on Sunday, February 25. The game was against Gent and it ended in a 2-2 draw.

In celebration of the feat, Royal Antwerp took to their verified X page to write: “Centurion RAFC appearances for Alhassan Yusuf!”

Note that Alhassan Yusuf’s contract with Royal Antwerp will expire on June 30, 2025, with no option for further extension.