Asemote Remains LP Governorship Candidate In Edo – Apapa

The factional National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa, confirmed Anderson Asemote as the party’s governorship candidate in Edo State.

Naija News reports that the Apapa-led faction had conducted a parallel governorship primary in the state, which saw the emergence of Asemote as the flagbearer and Monday Mawah as his running mate.

A letter dated February 22, 2024, and signed by Apapa, informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the emergence of Asemote as the Edo LP governorship candidate.

However, in a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Obiora Ifoh, the Julius Abure faction dismissed the letter written to INEC by the Apapa camp to recognise Asemote as the party’s gubernatorial and deputy governorship candidate.

Ifoh said the letter to the electoral body was fraudulent, stating that Apapa and his renegade elements were trying to create confusion within the party.

He said the primary election, which produced Olumide Akpata as its candidate, was televised live on notable television stations. He added that INEC officials led by the state electoral commissioner also observed the process.

But when contacted by Punch, Apapa insisted that the letter conveying Asemote’s name to INEC was authentic.

“Yes, it is true. The letter is from us,” he said.