AAUA, OAUSTECH, UNIMED Workers To Commence Strike Today

The employees of the three universities owned by the Ondo State Government are reportedly scheduled to commence an indefinite industrial action today.

These universities are Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA); Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa; and University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo.

The planned industrial strike was officially announced in a press release issued on Sunday by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) of the universities, Naija News understands.

In the press release signed by the chairman of JAC, Tayo Ogungbeni, and the secretary, Kunle Akinwonmi, the unions said the strike was necessary to press for the payment of the N35,000 wage award announced last year by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mitigate the effects of subsidy removal.

They noted that three tranches have been paid to other civil servants in the state.

Other issues raised by the unions apart from the N35,000 wage award include immediate implementation of the 2019 national minimum wage to OAUSTECH and UNIMED and a 100 per cent increment in the statutory subvention to all the state universities.

Meanwhile, not less than 65 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the aegis of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations Forum have pulled out of the planned nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The CSOs argued that the protest, scheduled for February 27 and 28, maybe hijacked by hoodlums and other criminal elements.

To further buttress their point of view, the CSOs submitted that the planned protest might also end up inflicting more hardship on Nigerians.

They made their views known in a statement jointly signed by the Coordinator and Secretary, Comrade Buba Ibrahim Mohammed and Comrade George Phillips, respectively.

“Any attempt to embark on a nationwide strike during these critical period of hunger and harsh economy could be hijacked by hoodlums and criminal elements, who have been waiting for the slightest opportunity to unleash terror; disrupt public peace, loot business premises and markets,” the CSOs said.

They instead called for more dialogue with the federal government in resolving the issues.

“As Civil Society Organisations, we do understand the depth of economic challenges facing the ordinary citizens, especially the workers, but we cannot fold our arms and support a move that will further damage and threaten our peaceful coexistence,” they said.

“Part of the reasons we have refused to join forces with labour unions is to create anarchy and cause more hardship for the people. Instead, we are making frantic efforts to meet with the federal government to discuss how to amicably resolve the issues at stake.

“We recognise the importance of addressing labour-related concerns and advocating for workers’ rights, we kindly urge the labour unions to explore alternative means of dialogue and negotiation with the relevant authorities,” they added.