Your Economic Reforms Are Causing Hardship – Jimi Agbage Tells Tinubu

A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, has said the economic reforms of the Bola Tinubu government are causing a lot of hardship.

He said while President Tinubu is trying to find solutions to the problems of the economy, his approach has worsened the plight of Nigerians.

In a chat with TheCable, Agbaje said the government at all levels must strive to ease the pain and hardship being experienced by Nigerians.

He said: “There is a limit to how much people can endure. People have accepted the principle that there is no gain without pain but there is a limit to the pain. The truth is that there is an elastic limit.

“Government at all levels must ease the pain of the people while trying to make lasting corrections to the economy. I am not sure that the people can endure for that much longer.”

Agbaje said the palliatives shared by the government must reach vulnerable Nigerians and must cut across in a way that the people feel some measure of relief.

The PDP chieftain also implored government officials to make sacrifices by cutting down on the cost of governance.

He added: “The palliatives they are giving out must reach the vulnerable. It must cut across in a way that the people feel some measure of relief. Also, our leaders must lead by example. You cannot ask people to make sacrifice while you are not showing that measure of sacrifice.

“The issue is not whether he (Tinubu) has performed above or below expectations. The issue is that there is a problem. There were fundamental problems to the economy. He is trying to address it but the reality is that in addressing it, it is causing a lot of hardship. That hardship needs to be ameliorated.

“Whatever decisions have been taken, I know we will not get immediate results. It is going to be medium and long-term. But the people have to be alive to enjoy the medium and long term. I think that is what is missing at this point in time. People cannot bear it much longer.”