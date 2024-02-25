Tinubu Sets Up Economic Advisory Committee

President Bola Tinubu has set up an economic advisory committee to chart a pathway for the economic growth and development of the nation.

The president made this known on Sunday after meeting with some members of the Organised Private Sector at the State House, Abuja.

President Tinubu stated that the committee comprises of the federal government, sub-nationals and the private sector.

Tinubu disclosed that the goal is to advise the government on additional efforts in stabilising the economy and ensuring the best economic future for Nigerians.

Tinubu Meets Dangote, Rabiu, Elumelu, Others In Aso Rock

President Tinubu, on Sunday, met with selected members of the organised private sector at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the President met with the businessmen ahead of the planned nationwide strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) scheduled for tomorrow, Monday.

The meeting’s agenda was not undisclosed, it comes amid the government’s efforts to tackle pressing economic challenges, including the depreciation of the naira and escalating food crises.

Vice President Kasim Shettima was present at the meeting, joined by influential figures like Aliko Dangote of the Dangote Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu of BUA, and Tony Elumelu of Heirs Holdings among others.