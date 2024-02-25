Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 25th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 25th February 2024.

The PUNCH: Amid the free fall of the naira to the United States dollar, traders who deal in grains have devised a way to sell their wares to neighbouring countries for higher profits, Sunday PUNCH has learnt. Many of them, who spoke to our correspondents, claimed that they preferred to sell their wares to the countries because they had stronger currencies compared to the naira.

Vanguard: That bill is a manifestation of the truism of dialectic progression – thesis and antithesis – which had been presented to the Nigerian people sometime in 1982 by Chief Obafemi Awolowo at the annual convention of the Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN. In recent times, it conforms with the agenda that the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, had campaigned vigorously for as the only way to free Nigeria from the wickedness which the military had perpetrated on the country.

The Nation: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is evaluating a new set of guidelines to protect the financial system in a follow-up to the recent ban on certain cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, The Nation learnt yesterday in Abuja. The apex bank may authorise Bureaux De Change Operators (BDCs) to resume forex transactions at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) – the official market tomorrow.

Daily Trust: Seven years after the Supreme Court voided the law that allowed state governors to appoint caretaker chairmen in place of democratically elected ones for local government areas, at least 18 governors have continued to violate the ruling, Daily Trust on Sunday reports.

