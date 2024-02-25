I Am Ready To Return To Nigeria Because Of Sunday Igboho – Akintoye

The leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, the umbrella body of the Yoruba self-determination struggle, Professor Banji Akintoye, has said he intends to return to Nigeria.

Naija News understands that Akintoye has been in self-exile since the incarceration of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho.

However, following Igboho’s return to the country last Wednesday, Akintour declared his intention to bring his exile to an end.

He made this known during a reception held in honour of Igboho’s late mother, Sarah Adeyemo, which took place at Sekinat Hall, Soka area in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Akintoye announced this through his spokesperson, Gani Alagbala, who came from the United States of America.

He said, “I am highly fulfilled as a Yoruba to witness the victory of Igboho and his eventual return to Nigeria after a long battle with the authorities. I can now return to Nigeria.”

In his remark, Igboho alleged that some anti-democratic forces were plotting to destroy democracy in Nigeria.

He also accused the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari of allegedly laying ‘landmines’ for Tinubu’s administration through dismal management of Foreign Exchange, failure to tame the menace of farmers/herders clashes and insecurity that have precipitated the current hardship being faced by the masses.