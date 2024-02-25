Bandits Attack Oyo Community, Kill One

A group of armed men suspected of being bandits have reportedly killed one person in Ago Are, located in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State.

Naija News learned that the bandits infiltrated the peaceful agrarian community on Saturday night.

Despite efforts to restore order, the armed bandits managed to flee into the nearby forest.

Confirming the attack, the Chairman of Atisbo Local Government, Adeagbo Fasasi Ademola, told journalists that he was promptly informed about the situation.

“It is true that some bandits invaded Ago Are in Oke Ogun last night. I got a call from the Chairman of the local government that the hoodlums had attacked and killed a man.

“Immediately, I got the call, I rushed to the scene with some security agents. On getting there, a man has been killed, and the bandits have escaped. It is very shocking that there could be a security breach here. We are still investigating the incident.

“Insecurity is not peculiar to Ago Are alone, it happens all over the country. I appeal to our people that anytime they see strange faces in their midst, they should raise alarm and call the attention of the security agents,” Vanguard quoted Ademola.

He noted that there has been a boundary dispute in the community.

“At Irawo, about 180 kilometres, we share a boundary with the Benin Republic,” he said.

Ademola noted that measures have been implemented to prevent a reoccurrence, with the involvement of both conventional and local security agents, as noted by him.

Furthermore, he mentioned that Governor Seyi Makinde recently organized a meeting with the chairmen of all local government areas and security agents to discuss enhancing security in the state.

A security agent, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed the incident to newsmen noting that that peace had been restored in the agrarian community.