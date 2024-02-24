NSCDC Arrests 28-Year-Old Man For Alleged Impersonation, Fraud In Ilorin

The Kwara state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has detained a 28-year-old man, Muhammed Jamiu Maruf, for alleged impersonation and fraud.

The suspect, Muhammed Jamiu Maruf from Gbaaku, Okoolowo area of Ilorin metropolis, was paraded on Friday by the Kwara State Commandant of Civil Defence Corps, Umar Mohammed, in Ilorin.

Mohammed revealed that the suspect was detained on Monday, February 19, 2024, following a complaint submitted by Mallam Zakariyahu Maruf accusing the suspect of making unauthorized transfers from his account.

During the arrest, three complete sets of Nigerian Army uniforms, three cutlasses, and one red electric motorcycle were reportedly confiscated from the suspect.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect has been terrorizing the neighbourhood by taking advantage of and extorting money from the public while never having been enlisted in the Nigerian army.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect purchased an electric motorcycle bike from a seller named Mr. Dangote in Lagos for ₦500,000. He initially paid ₦100,000 and subsequently blocked the seller’s contact to evade paying the remaining balance of ₦400,000.

According to Commandant Umar, the suspect has admitted to the offense and will be charged and brought before a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.

He warned people to be on the lookout for people who cheat and swindle others and to always be alert.

In order to stop additional damage and shield the society from these types of dishonest schemes, the commandant underlined the significance of reporting any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.