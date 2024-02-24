Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 24th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 24th February 2024.

The PUNCH: The Trade Union Congress has warned that the planned protest on February 27 and 28 being championed by the Nigeria Labour Congress may lead to anarchy. This is as the union stated that the country was too volatile and tense because of the prevailing hunger in the land.

Vanguard: LAWYERS and political activists have shot down the plan by 60 Members of the House of Representatives to change the nation’s Presidential system of governance to a Parliamentary system, saying Nigeria requires a new constitution and restructuring of the country.

The Nation: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday told of the challenge posed by the naira swap to the conduct of last year’s general elections in the days leading to the commencement of the polls. The election umpire, in a 526-page Report of 2023 General Election just released in Abuja, also opened up on the hiccups over the uploading of the results of the presidential election.

Daily Trust: The Zone ‘B” Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted two Niger Republic-bound trucks loaded with grains, a PREMIUM TIMES report said. In the last few days, officials of the NCS intercepted grains being taken to Niger Republic in Katsina, Sokoto, Kano and Jigawa states.

