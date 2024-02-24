Hardship: Nigerians Will Not Need To Pay For Grain Bags, They Are Free – Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has made it clear to Nigerians that the grain bags are free of charge and they will not incur any expenses.

Naija News recalls that the Minister of Agriculture assured Nigerians on February 8 that the federal government would distribute millet, maize, and other essential food items to help ease hardship.

However, for almost three weeks, Nigerians have yet to receive any grains or food commodities due to the high cost of food affecting the economy.

Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, attributed the delay to the ongoing process of bagging grains at seven strategic locations nationwide.

Onanuga reaffirmed that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is tasked with bagging the grains, slated for distribution among needy Nigerians soon, while also announcing that the federal government plans to provide 60,000 metric tonnes of rice to the populace.

He restated this in a statement released on Friday, reaffirming the pledge to offer free grains to Nigerians.

Onanuga said, “The Tinubu administration, through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, is in the final stages of releasing 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted food commodities to support the vulnerable population across the country,” Onanuga said in the statement.

“The grains in seven locations of strategic reserve, are now being bagged for onward delivery to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). The need to bag the grains, caused the delay as the bags were freshly ordered by the government.

“Nigerians will not need to pay for the grain bags, as they are free.“