Army Uncovers Reservoir With One Million Litres Of Stolen Crude Oil In Rivers

Approximately one million litres of crude oil stored at an illegal oil refinery located near the Akwa-Odagwa Etche Local Government Area (LGA) have been uncovered by the Nigerian Army’s 6 Division in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the Sector 3 Commander of Operation Niger Delta Safe, OPDS, and Garrison Commander of the 6 Division Brigadier General EU Effiong, revealed that the reservoir was discovered during a raid at Akwa-Odagwa in Rivers State.

He claimed that the operation took place in the same region where, more than a month ago, an illegal refinery was discovered.

According to Brigadier Effiong, the suspects set up another site at a different location as a result of the military’s previous attack on the village.

In this recent discovery, approximately eight reservoirs and five cooking pots containing about one million litres of crude oil were found at the illegal refinery site.

Meanwhile, troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, have eliminated three ISWAP terrorists enforcing Zakkat levies on Maltari village, near Kukareta in Yobe State.

The operation reportedly took place on Sunday.

Naija News understands that the bandits met their waterloo during a gunfight with the troops after they received a report at about 4am on Sunday.

According to Daily Post, the troops, in conjunction with the Yobe State Hunters group, were tasked to conduct a special patrol in the area.

They engaged and naturalized three terrorists.

The troops also recovered two AK-47 rifles with two magazines containing 16 rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition, two hand grenades and one motorcycle.

The neutralised terrorists were believed to be part of the group that attacked the troops’ location at Kukareta on Sunday, 4th February 2024.