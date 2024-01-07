Army Destroyed 233 Illegal Refineries, Recovered 356 Arms In 2023

The Nigerian Army has revealed that it destroyed 233 illicit refineries across the Niger Delta region in 2023.

Making this disclosure while listing the accomplishment of the the Nigerian Army’s 6 Division for the year 2023, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta Safe, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, detailed that 112 suspects were also arrested in 2023.

Naija News reports that Abdussalam made this known while speaking on Saturday at the 29 Battalion Parade Ground, Port Harcourt Barracks, as part of the 6 Division Combined West African Social Activities.

He detailed that 356 weapons and ammunition were recovered, while 72 trucks and other vehicles were confiscated.

According to Abdulssalam, the exercise’s goals and objectives aligned with Lieutenant General Toareed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff,’s style of leadership.

He said, “WASA was meant to strengthen social relationships among officers, soldiers, and their families.

“It also provides an avenue for informal social interaction and a forum for the barracks community to showcase its rich and diverse cultural heritage. Additionally, it is an event that marks the end of an eventful training year while heralding the beginning of a new year.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the course of the year, we were able to make 112 arrests, destroyed 233 illegal refineries, and recovered over 356 arms and ammunitions. We will continue to contentiously perform our constitutional roles to defend democratic values in the country. I enjoin you all to remain dedicated and focused in the discharge of our collective responsibility. ”