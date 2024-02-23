Three-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos During Downpour

During the downpour that occurred in Lagos on Thursday, a three-story building at Ita Faaji Market in Lagos Island local government area of Lagos collapsed.

Reports state that the incident, which occurred at around nine in the morning, sent shockwaves through the community.

Naija News reports that in a statement, the director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services Magaret Adeseye, explained that the structure was undergoing renovations when it collapsed.

She, however, added that the construction workers escaped unhurt.

“A three-storey building under renovation at 24, Binuyo Street off Ita Faaji Market, Lagos, collapsed during a downpour. The few artisans on site escaped unhurt,” the statement partly read.

Adeseye further revealed that state emergency responders and employees from the Ebute Elefun Fire Station were there at the collapse site.

The head of LSFRS stated that recovery efforts had been completed and that the presumed cause of the collapse was unknown.

While offering its condolences to the victims of the collapsed building, the Lagos State Building Control Agency blamed the building’s tenants for their failure to abide by the vacation notice that was earlier issued.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, dismissed insinuations that some specific ethnic groups were being targeted in building demolitions going on in parts of Lagos State.

According to the Governor, demolitions in Lagos State have no ethnic colouration.

He explained that only structures that contravened the State’s building and development laws were being demolished by government agencies.