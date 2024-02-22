Why We Are Demolishing Buildings In Lagos – Sanwo-olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, dismissed insinuations that some specific ethnic groups were being targeted in building demolitions going on in parts of Lagos State.

According to the Governor, demolitions in Lagos State have no ethnic colouration.

He explained that only structures that contravened the State’s building and development laws were being demolished by government agencies.

Speaking during a live media chat, ‘Sanwo Speaks’ on Thursday, February 22, the Lagos State Governor said: “We only remove the structures of those that contravened the State’s building and development laws. We don’t consider the ethnic or religious background of those defaulting our laws. We cannot compromise the laws; we need to rescue the city.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor has also announced a twenty-five percent reduction in transport fares for government-owned transport schemes.

The Governor made the announcement on Thursday during a live media chat.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the move is part of efforts to reduce the economic burden on Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu, who also announced a reduction in the number of days civil servants are expected to be physically at work, said workers in the teaching sector will, however, maintain the five-days-a-week work schedule, but the government will ensure additional transport support for them.

