Shettima, Abiodun, Sanwo-Olu Attend Akeredolu’s Funeral Service

The town of Owo, Ondo State, is currently observing the commencement of the funeral rites for its esteemed former Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the age of 67.

The ceremony began at St. Andrews Church, located on Imola Street, marking the start of a series of events planned to honor the late governor’s memory.

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, a prominent figure in Ondo State’s political and social spheres, left an indelible mark through his contributions to the development and welfare of the state during his tenure.

His death has drawn widespread attention, with many coming to pay their respects and celebrate the life of a man who dedicated himself to the service of his community.

The burial activities, which kicked off on Monday, have spanned the week, allowing various stakeholders, including political associates, family members, and the citizens of Ondo State, ample opportunity to participate in the mourning process.

Present at the service are prominent Nigerians including Vice President Kashim Shettima; Ondo Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa; All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje; Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among many others.

Interment follows immediately after the funeral Service at the burial site, Owo.