Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 23rd February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 23rd February 2024.

The PUNCH: Governors on Thursday denied a claim by Senate President Godswill Akpabio that the Federal Government disbursed N1.08tn to states to address the food crisis in the country. During the inauguration of the renovated central mosque in the Iseyin area of Oyo State on Thursday, the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, said as the Vice-Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, he could attest to the fact that state governors did not receive N30bn each as claimed by the Senate President.

Vanguard: Retired generals, Deputy Inspectors- General of Police, DIGs, and other security experts have blamed the security challenges in the country on corruption, calling for collaboration among the people, security agencies, and government to tackle the problem

The Nation: It was time for frank talks between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and leadership of the Federal Civil Service yesterday. The President said the service was slowing down implementation of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Daily Trust: The rising cost of living in the country assumed another dimension on Thursday with an attack on a truck carrying food items in Suleja area of Niger State. This is just as hundreds of residents of Dikwa town in Borno State protested and raised serious concern over hunger, threatening to join terrorists in the state.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.