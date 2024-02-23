‘I Won’t Tolerate Any Criminal Activity From You’ – Gov Makinde Warns PMS Officials

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has emphasized that his administration will not hesitate to hold any official of the Park Management System (PMS) accountable for any criminal activities they engage in.

This declaration was made during the inauguration of PMS officials, led by Alhaji Tomiwa Omolewa, Naija News reports.

The governor, speaking at the event held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, urged the newly sworn-in executive members to maintain law and order in the discharge of their duties in the state.

He made it clear that anyone found guilty of committing an offence would face the consequences.

Representing the governor, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, reiterated the administration’s zero tolerance for any form of disturbance to peace in the state.

Governor Makinde charged the PMS Exco to proactively identify and address potential issues that could lead to violence, assuring them of his administration’s unwavering support.

He said: “May I seize this opportunity to advise that the Oyo State Government, as your employer, will forthwith hold you responsible for any act inimical to the peace and progress of Oyo State.

“It is noteworthy to observe that our parks serve as vital space for recreation, relaxation and community gathering, hence the need to hold accountable the managers of the various parks across the nooks and crannies of the state and to streamline park operations.

“Let me state categorically that the state will not condone any unwholesome act, drinking of an illegal substance and other nefarious activities in the various parks.”