Sanwo-Olu To Engage ‘Mama Put’ To Feed 1,500 Lagosians Daily

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said his government will engage local canteens to feed between 1,000 to 1,500 residents daily in each of the local government areas of the state.

Speaking on Thursday during a media chat, Sanwo-Olu said the residents would be fed for at least two months, adding that his administration is already identifying the caterers.

The governor also stated that the move is part of measures to cushion the impacts of the rising cost of living and the economic hardship in the country.

He said: “The third level will be that we are not going to do what we call, you know, the soup bowl; the soup kitchen. We did it also during COVID-19.

“We want to identify Mama Put and caterers. We want to be able to feed between 1,000 and 1,500 in every local government per day, you know, at the first instance, for the next you know, 30 to 60 days.

“So let’s watch out for the logistics. You know, we are identifying, the caterers already. You know, funds will be sent to them, and they will have vouchers to show that just people just walk in, you know, and just give them something to eat, one a day, And let’s just continue on that.”