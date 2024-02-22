Lagos Govt Aims To Bring Super Eagles Back To Teslim Balogun Stadium

Lagos State government hopes to make the Teslim Balogun Stadium the permanent home of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The last time the Super Eagles played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium was in March 2021 against Lesotho. The game ended 3-0 in favour of the Super Eagles.

Teslim Balogun Stadium which is a multi-use stadium is named after a former professional footballer and was constructed in 1984.

The stadium is one of the five stadiums across Lagos State that is currently under rehabilitation. Others are Agege stadium, Ikorodu stadium, Ifako-Ijaiye mini stadium, and Gbagada stadium.

Teslim Balogun Stadium with a capacity of 24,000 seats has hosted the 2009 FIFA Under-17 World Cup semi-final clash between Nigeria and Spain which ended in a 3-1 win for the Golden Eaglets.

Chairman of Lagos State Football Association, Faoud Oki, told reporters that the rehabilitation of the stadium aims to make the Super Eagles play in Lagos more often.

He said, “I’m looking forward with excitement to the completion of the rehabilitation work at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

“Once that is done, the Eagles will have a permanent home. We want to bring back the lost glory of the stadium and the national team. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed to providing the needed support for the actualization of this noble goal.

“We shall continue to build on the mandate the Governor has given us. We want to reenact the good old days of football in Lagos State. We will rejig the capacity of all coaches in Lagos. We shall turn the capacity of uncertified coaches to well-trained coaches to change the narrative. We are excited by this opportunity for a new direction for our country’s football development.”