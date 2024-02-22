Bandit Kingpin Responsible For Kaduna NDA, Yauri, Greenfield Varsity Attacks Killed

Notorious bandit kingpin allegedly responsible for several attacks, including the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna, Boderi, has been killed by troops of the Nigerian Army, Naija News learnt.

In a statement issued on Thursday, army spokesperson, Maj-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed that the terrorist was neutralized by 1 Division Headquarters troops during an ambush operation recently.

Boderi was believed to be the orchestrator of the assaults on NDA in Kaduna, as well as the kidnappings of the Yauri school girls and students from Greenfield University in Kaduna.

According to Nwachukwu, Boderi was taken down along with another prominent bandit leader, Bodejo, by the troops.

“Intelligence sources are reporting that the notorious bandit Kingpin Boderi, who orchestrated many high profile kidnappings including the Yauri school girls, Greenfield University and Nigerian Defence Academy attacks, was killed alongside another kingpin, Bodejo, in the ambush. Efforts are on to authenticate this using other means,” the army spokesperson noted.

He added, “In one of the operations carried out by troops along the Bada – Riyawa axis on the Kaduna – Birnin Gwari Road, insurgents who used rustled herds of cattle as shields opened fire on the troops, but they responded promptly.

“The insurgents, whose number could not be ascertained, fired several shots at the troops from the cover of the herds of livestock, prompting an immediate response from troops.

“In the ensuing firefight that lasted for about an hour, troops neutralised two of the insurgents and recovered 1 AK 47 rifle,1 AK 47 Magazine, three rounds of 7.62mm Special, 1 Techno phone, three Hilux and motorcycle keys, wraps of substance suspected to be marijuana, tramadol tablets and the sum of 13,200 Naira only.

“Unfortunately, in the encounter, some of the rustled livestock used as shields by the insurgents were caught in the crossfire. Troops are still on the trail of the fleeing insurgents and remain resolute on ridding the area of responsibility of armed violence.”

Nwachukwu noted that during a separate operation carried out by soldiers from 1 Division of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, insurgents were ambushed along the Bada – Riyawa axis on the Kaduna – Birnin Gwari Road.

He mentioned that during the engagement, 6 insurgents were eliminated by the troops, and they were able to seize 2 AK 47 rifles, 5 AK 47 rifle magazines, 300 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, and 19 motorcycles, which were subsequently destroyed.