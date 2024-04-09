Notorious Bandits Kingpin Killed In Zamfara

Advertisement

A fight recently broke out in a community in Zamfara State between two rival groups, leading to the death of a notorious bandits kingpin, Sani Dangote.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Tuesday revealed that the well-known leader of a criminal gang in the Zurmi Local Government Area of the state was killed along with his two brothers and several members of his gang.

They were reportedly killed by Dankarami, another prominent bandit leader, in the Dumburum forest.

A credible source within the security sector in the area revealed on Monday that the battle for dominance ensued when Dankarami stole cattle belonging to Sani Dangote’s faction.

The source further stated that the exchange of gunfire commenced at approximately 3:14 pm on Sunday, resulting in the fatalities of numerous bandits.

“The battle between the two bandit kingpins started when Dankarami rustled the cattle belonging to Sani Dangote. That was how the fight began,” Daily Post quoted the source saying.

However, as of the filing of this report, the state police command had not confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, bandits reportedly killed dozens of vigilantes group known as ‘Yan Sa Kai’ in a recent fight in the Dogon-Dawa community in Mariga LGA of Niger State.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Saturday morning when the bandits attempted to launch an attack on the communities in the area.

The vigilantes were said to have trailed the bandits to their hideout and were ambushed on their way.

Confirming the incident to Daily Trust, the chairman of Mariga Local Government Area, Abbas Kasuwar Garba, said he could not give the number of casualties until search and rescue operations were completed.

He expressed concern over the security situation, saying they had enjoyed peace before, but attacks had resumed when residents were preparing for the farming season.

He said, “Before this latest incident, we had been enjoying relative peace and we are happy that our farmers would be able to return to their farms this year after being denied access to farming for the past few years.

“But with this development, we are not happy, but the government will take action. I want people to be calm.”

However, the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, while speaking to the publication mentioned above, said the attack did not happen in Niger State.