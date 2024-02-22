I Do Not Regret Campaigning For Tinubu – Actor Who Went Naked While Praying For APC Speaks

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olaiya Igwe has said that he does not regret supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that during the buildup to the 2023 presidential election, the thespian was spotted in a viral video praying naked at a beach for Tinubu.

The movie star was subjected to criticism and social media attacks over the video.

However, he later apologised to Nigerians for his actions.

In a video titled “Apologies to all my fans”, which he shared on his YouTube page, Igwe attributed his actions to a divine revelation.

In a fresh development, the actor has, however, stated that he does not regret campaigning for Tinubu.

Speaking during an interview with Kola Olootu, the actor reiterated his support for the president, insisting that his apology does not mean he has withdrawn his support for the president.

He stated that if given the opportunity, he would continue to campaign and vote for him.

He said: “Some people are saying I regret campaigning for Tinubu. I do not regret campaigning for Tinubu; I will do it again if I have the opportunity.”