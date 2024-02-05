Why I Campaigned For Tinubu Naked – Nollywood Actor, Olaiya Igwe Begs Nigerians For Forgiveness

Veteran Yoruba actor, Olaiya Igwe, has apologised to Nigerians for his unclad video while campaigning for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News recall that before the 2023 elections, the actor shared a video of himself completely nude while praying at a beach for Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election.

The movie star was subjected to criticism and social media attacks over the video.

Barely a year after Tinubu assumed office as the President, Olaiye Igwe has publicly apologised to Nigerians for his action.

The actor explained that he went naked for Tinubu during the campaign because the President was there for him when he was ill.

Olaiye also claimed that he got a revelation to go naked at the beach to pray for Tinubu. However, his actions elicited curses from Nigerians, and he is sorry.

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has shared his reservations over the rising Naira to Dollar exchange rate.

He urged Nigerians to call on God as many people are suffering.

The clergyman stated this during the February Thanksgiving Service themed: ‘Let The Wind Blow’, held at the Throne of Grace Parish, RCCG Headquarters, in Ebute Meta, Lagos on Sunday, February 4.

Adeboye recalled that at the beginning of the year, God told him that things would get worse before getting better. He subsequently called on the congregation to pray that God deliver Nigeria as soon as possible.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu does need to know the price of bread before eating it as it is only the common man who is affected by the price of goods.