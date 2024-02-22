Gundogan Compares Osimhen To Lewandowski After Napoli Vs Barcelona Clash

FC Barcelona midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan has described Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen and his club teammate, Robert Lewandowski as two of the best strikers in the world.

When FC Barcelona and Napoli met in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie on Wednesday, Lewandowski and Osimhen stood up for their respective teams.

At the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday, Robert Lewandowski scored the match opener for Barcelona in the 60th minute.

In the 75th minute later, Osimhen scored one of the best goals of the week to bring Napoli level ahead of the second leg of the round on March 12.

After the first-leg tie, Gundogan who played a prominent role in the game gave a description of Osimhen and Lewandowski. According to the German midfielder, both the Nigeria international and the Polish football icon are great strikers.

“Both are great strikers, they know where the goal is and how to score, and they are good at finishing,” Gundogan said according to Tribal Football.

“I think Robert adapts well to our game, he knows how to control the ball in difficult conditions.

“Osimhen knows how to be aggressive when he has a player on him, but also if they have different qualities they are two world-class footballers.”