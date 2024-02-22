Economic Hardship: ‘Send Money Directly Into Accounts Of Nigerians’ – COSEYL Tells Tinubu

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has advocated for direct fund deposits into people’s accounts to ensure transparency and accountability in hunger alleviation efforts.

The Coalition emphasized that for genuine efforts to address hunger, the Federal Government should bypass governors, lawmakers, and politicians, while also cautioning that the allocated N30 billion to state governors to alleviate hardship might be subject to embezzlement.

In response to Senate President Godswill Akapbio’s revelation that each of the 36 governors received N30 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service to assist in improving the current food crisis, COSEYL, through its President General, Goodluck Ibem, expressed concern in a statement issued on Thursday that the money would not reach the targeted beneficiaries.

According to the statement, “The previous N5 billion and rice palliatives given by President Tinubu to governors did not get to the people it was meant for.

“Unfortunately, the palliatives and money ended-up in the private pocket of governors and we challenged them to show us evidence that they gave out the money to the people or show us how it was used for the benefit of the people.

“If the Federal Government is sincere in its determination to address hunger in the land, it should bypass the governors, lawmakers, politicians and send the money directly into the accounts of the people for probity and accountability.”