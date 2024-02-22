Economic Hardship: It’s Time For Nigerian Billionaires To Give Succour To Citizens Just Like COVID-19 Pandemic – Olajengbesi

Amid the economic hardship in the country, Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has urged Nigerian billionaires and business moguls to intervene.

Naija News reports that Olajengbesi, in a statement on Wednesday, reiterated that the hunger in the land may grow into public disturbances if not checked.

He lamented the exit of multinationals in the country and the loss of jobs by thousands of Nigerians.

He further likened the current hardship in the country to the coronavirus pandemic that saw the philanthropic gestures of billionaires such as Aliko Dangote, who collaborated with the Central Bank of Nigeria to lead the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19.

Olajengbesi pleaded with Nigerian billionaires to make similar donations and assist the teeming citizens, just like the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

He said, “Our dear country is going through one of the toughest times in history, economically, no thanks to the policies of the new government.

“Multinationals are exiting the country, thousands of jobs lost.

“There is hunger in the land. And as the saying goes, ‘a hungry man is an angry man’, hence, the protests spreading over the country as demonstrators express displeasure over the hardship in the land.

“It’s time for our billionaires and respected business moguls in the private sector to step in and provide succour for our teeming citizens, just like they graciously did during the COVID-19 pandemic”