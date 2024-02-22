[BREAKING] Economic Hardship: No Going Back On My Reforms – Tinubu Declares

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that though Nigeria is battling a series of challenges, he is not backing down on his reforms as he strongly believes his administration will surmount the challenges.

Naija News understands that the Nigerian leader stated this on Thursday (today) while receiving a delegation from the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) led by Florizelle Liser, CCA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, in Abuja.

“We are right in the middle of a challenging stage of our reforms. We have headwinds, no doubt, but we are not going back,” Daily Trust quoted Tinubu saying.

The President expressed his firm dedication to the economic growth and stability of Nigeria, emphasizing that he will continue to strive until his vision for the country is realized.

The President praised the recent installation of a 45,000-kilometre submarine fibre optic cable in Akwa Ibom State, which provides connectivity for the entire South-South region of Nigeria to Europe and other parts of Africa through the Atlantic Ocean.

Emphasizing the importance of this achievement, the President acknowledged that with appropriate policies, partnerships, and determination, Nigeria can overcome longstanding developmental obstacles that have hindered rapid progress in various sectors.

President Tinubu, drawing upon his vast experience in corporate governance and his interactions with CCA during his tenure as the two-term governor of Lagos State, expressed his contentment with the Corporate Council’s commitment to nurturing business relationships between the United States of America and Africa.

”I am happy that the Council is interested in various segments of Nigeria’s economy… ‘We are challenged, and we believe we will overcome the challenges. I have a can-do attitude that must be translated into a must-do attitude. We have a good team, and we must remain focused to get the goal accomplished,” he said.

The Nigerian leader restated his dedication to establishing a favourable atmosphere for businesses to flourish, Naija News reports.

Tinubu stressed that his government’s priority lies in investing in crucial sectors like agriculture, solid minerals, energy, health, physical infrastructure, trade promotion, financial services, digital enterprise, and the creative economy.

This commitment, he said, is rooted in the aim of safeguarding the well-being and prosperity of the citizens.

”We are going to do more on security and investing in education, as we believe that education is the greatest weapon against poverty. We welcome partners like CCA, and we will strengthen our partnership to achieve our goals,” he said.

In her remarks, Ms. Liser emphasized CCA’s dedication to bolstering Nigeria’s economic development in alignment with the eight key areas identified by President Tinubu’s government.

She extended an invitation to President Tinubu to join CCA’s US-Africa Business Summit scheduled for May in Dallas, Texas, and encouraged him to view CCA as a valuable collaborator in advancing trade, business, and investment between the USA and Nigeria.